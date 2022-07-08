fbpx
Published July 8, 2022

Hornets guard Scottie Lewis undergoes surgery for broken leg

Sportsnaut
Dec 13, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Scottie Lewis (16) reacts during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte Hornets guard Scottie Lewis underwent surgery to repair a broken left leg on Friday, one day after sustaining the injury during a summer league practice in Las Vegas.

Lewis underwent the surgery in Las Vegas. The team said there isn’t yet a timetable for his return.

The 22-year-old Lewis was a second-round pick (56th overall) of the Hornets during the 2021 NBA Draft. He played in two games for the team last season, and had one point, one assist and one steal.

Lewis also averaged 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 32 games for the Greensboro Swarm of the G League.

Lewis played two seasons of college basketball at Florida.

–Field Level Media

