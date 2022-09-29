Home of NBA announcer Mike Breen destroyed by fire

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN released a statement Thursday supporting NBA announcer Mike Breen, whose Long Island, N.Y., home was destroyed by fire last weekend.

Breen and his family were not in the home at the time.

“Mike is a cherished member of the ESPN family and he knows he has our full support through this excruciating circumstance,” ESPN said in the statement. “We know the damage is devastating, and at the same time, we are grateful that he and his family are safe.”

Manhasset-Lakeville (N.Y.) firefighters responded to the home fully engulfed by fire early Sunday morning. TMZ reports the blaze is under investigation.

Breen is entering his 30th season as an NBA announcer for ABC/ESPN and the MSG Network, where he is the voice of the New York Knicks.

–Field Level Media