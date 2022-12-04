Heroic turn to k0nfig in place of stavn (rest)

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Heroic announced Sunday that they are turning to Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke as a substitute for Martin “stavn” Lund in the final event of the season.

stavn will be given time to rest and will not travel with the Danish contingent for the BLAST Premier World Final in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The tournament is Dec. 14-18.

“2022 has been an amazing year in many ways, but also the hardest year of my life personally,” stavn wrote on Twitter. “I’m going to be spending some time with family and friends in this hard period. Huge thanks to all my teammates and (Heroic) for all the love, support and understanding.”

2022 has been an amazing year in many ways, but also the hardest year of my life personally. I'm going to be spending some time with family and friends in this hard period??

Huge thanks to all my teammates and @heroicgg for all the love, support and understanding?? — Martin Lund (@stavnCS) December 4, 2022

Heroic also took to social media to explain their reasoning for the move.

“We believe Kristian is the best possible replacement when exploring our options,” Heroic wrote on Twitter. “Despite not having stavn with us for the World Final, we hope to continue our good form and Kristian is a great player that is hungry to show the world he has a place in the absolute top of CS:GO.”

k0nfig is available to compete since his contract was terminated by Astralis in October following an altercation with a club promoter in Malta.

Heroic’s all-Danish roster consists of Casper “cadiaN” Moller, Rene “TeSeS” Madsen, Rasmus “sjuush” Beck, Jakob “jabbi” Nygaard and k0nfig (stand-in). Sweden’s Richard “Xizt” Landstrom is the team’s coach.

–Field Level Media