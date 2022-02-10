Heretics add Jakexd, PoPiFresH; bench TENZKI

Team Heretics

Jesper “TENZKI” Plougman’s time with Heretics’ starting lineup lasted al of a month.

TENZKI joined Heretics in January as part of the team’s roster overhaul ahead of the 2022 VCT EMEA circuit, but the organization announced Thursday that he has been moved to the inactive roster, confirming a Dot Esports report that the benching was coming.

Meanwhile, Alhan “Jakexd” Meguenni and Mario “PoPiFresH” Mikalski have been added to the lineup.

Jakexd comes from the genetics team that competes in the Valorant Regional League France: Revolution. PoPiFresH played for Case Esports during the VCT Europe Stage One: Challengers One.

They will join Daniel “Mertz” Mertz, Jose-Antonio “Bromas” Ramos and Christian “lowel” Garcia Antoran.

Heretics is scheduled to compete in the VRL Spain: Rising season that begins next week.

The European team failed to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour Stage Three: Challengers Two main event last summer.

–Field Level Media