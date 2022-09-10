Henry claims Ultimate Kickoff for third straight Madden belt

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Henry “Henry” Leverette won his third consecutive Madden Championship Series belt, claiming the final of the Madden Ultimate Kickoff 21-17 over Noah “Noahupnxt” Johnson on Friday.

Noahupnxt was driving for a possible winning touchdown, but he threw a completion that saw the receiver tackled at the 2-yard line as time ran out.

Henry is now tied with Michael “Skimbo” Skimbo for the most career MCS individual belts with three.

“I think as of right now I definitely deserve the title of the best,” Henry said.

With the win, Henry earns $50,000 from a $180,000 prize pool. Noahupnxt won $25,000 as runner-up.

In the semifinals earlier Friday, Henry topped Joshua “DatBoi” Wright 23-7, and Noahupnxt got past Big Gucci 21-10.

In the quarterfinals, Big Gucci edged Daniel “Dcroft” Mycroft 38-37 in overtime, Noahupnxt beat Drini “Drini” Gjoka 17-14, DatBoi routed Shay “Kiv” Kivlan 24-9 and Henry blitzed JackOregon 27-7.

The next Madden Championship Series event is the Madden Ultimate Thanksgiving, scheduled for Nov. 9 and Nov. 16.

Madden Ultimate Kickoff prize pool

1. Henry — $50,000

2. Noahupnxt — $25,000

3-4. DatBoi, Big Gucci — $17,500

5-8. Dcroft, Drini, Kiv, JackOregon — $12,500

–Field Level Media