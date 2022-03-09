Henry Cejudo calls for a fight with Max Holloway, says he would be ‘very beatable’

Despite being retired, Henry Cejudo is still campaigning for big fights in the UFC’s featherweight division. His latest matchmaking pursuit: A bout with weight class legend Max Holloway.

Following the first successful defense of his bantamweight title in May of 2020, Cejudo decided to walk away from competition in the UFC. It was a surprising move because the Olympic gold medalist was just starting to hit his peak as a mixed martial artist.

However, Cejudo has made a career out of being unpredictable. No one expected him to beat UFC flyweight icon Demetrious Johnson in their rematch, and few foresaw him going on to become a two-division champion by then winning bantamweight gold. Yet that is what “Triple C” is all about. Big bombastic goals.

Henry Cejudo wants a scrap with featherweight GOAT Max Holloway

Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Over the last six months, the 35-year-old has made it clear the only one thing that could make him return to the Octagon — besides a massive payday — is the chance to be the first three-division champion in UFC history.

Henry Cejudo record: 16-2 (8 knockouts)

Cejudo has consistently taken jabs in the media at reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Unfortunately for him, the Aussie and his boss Dana White have not shown any interest in seeing Cejudo jump into a title bout in a division he’s never fought in. With his path to Volkanovski blocked, Cejudo has a new strategy. To go after the division’s top contender and former champion Holloway.

In a new interview with The Underground, Cejudo revealed he now has his sights set on a matchup with “Blessed” for several reasons. The first is his belief that a win over the Hawaiian would prove him worthy of a 145-pound championship opportunity. The second reason is that he actually views Holloway as a “very beatable” opponent.

“One of the fights that come to mind if I come back is Max Holloway. If you won’t give me Alexander the average, give me Holloway,” Cejudo said [h/t BJPenn.com]. “Okay, if they want me to fight somebody to get into that title fight, give me Holloway. I know I can beat him, and then I’ll get Alexander the average. I’m curious to see what Holloway would say about the fight. I respect him, but I also know he’s really beatable. But, I know he’s really dangerous too, that’s why I like him.” “I do believe Max Holloway would take me seriously, and he’d be more willing to fight me than Alexander Volkanovski would,” he added. “That’s the route I would wanna go.”

After re-aggravating a previous injury, and having to remove himself from a planned trilogy bout with Volkanovski, Holloway is currently waiting for his next booking. He lost the first two bouts to the defending champion by decision.