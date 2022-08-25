Helmets, fists fly as Rams and Bengals brawl in practice

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fists — and helmets — were flying Thursday at a fight-filled practice session between the Los Angeles Rams and host Cincinnati Bengals.

The explosive reunion of last season’s Super Bowl participants ended early after the third scuffle of their second day of joint practices.

Video and photos of the incidents showed Rams star Aaron Donald holding Bengals helmets in both hands and repeatedly swinging one of them during a scrum before getting knocked to the ground.

“It got a little scuffly, and so we just called it,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. “We were in the last period. We got two really good days of work in. Was it worth getting the extra couple of plays? No. So we called it off. We got two good days of work in and we’ll go play on Saturday.”

Donald, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, declined to comment through a team spokesman.

Bengals offensive tackle La’el Collins also appeared to remove and throw the helmet of Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Rams coach Sean McVay said he didn’t know what started the fights.

“I think in some instances teams defending each other,” McVay said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “Fortunately, my understanding is nobody got hurt and we’ll move on from it. Not going to make a bigger deal than what it is. Not going to look at pointing fingers.”

Teams, and not the NFL, are responsible for any disciplinary actions resulting from practices or joint practices.

The Bengals host the Rams in Saturday’s preseason finale.

–Field Level Media