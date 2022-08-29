Heisman Trophy favorites: C.J. Stroud strikes a pose

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud has created some separation between himself and Alabama’s Bryce Young as the betting favorite to win the battle of quarterbacks for the Heisman Trophy.

While Stroud remains at +200 on BetMGM, Young has dropped to +375 from +350 over the past week. Stroud opened at +400 at the sportsbook while Young opened at +250.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was the biggest mover over the past week, as his odds shortened from +2000 to +1600.

Stroud leads the sportsbook with 12.2 percent of the total bets and 22.8 percent of the Heisman Trophy handle. Anderson is second with 9.9 percent of total bets, edging out Caleb Williams (8.3 percent).

Anderson is BetMGM’s biggest liability, followed by Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Stroud.

Young is getting 10 percent of the handle at BetMGM, followed by Anderson at 8.7 percent.

Young’s odds also lengthened slightly at DraftKings, dropping from +380 to +400 the past week. Stroud remains the favorite at +220. Williams sits at +700 and Anderson at +1600.

–Field Level Media