Heisman Hook: Tennessee QB overtakes CJ Stroud as favorite

Hendon Hooker has pushed past Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud as the betting favorite for the Heisman Trophy.

With Tennessee at 8-0 and No. 2 in the Top 25 poll on the eve of the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings, Hooker can further his stake for the top individual award in college football by taking down No. 1 Georgia on Saturday.

Hooker has 2,338 yards, 21 TD passes and one interception, with an upset of Alabama already on his resume this season.

This is the first week sportsbooks put Hooker, who opened the season at +20000, atop the Heisman futures heap. He is even money to win the Heisman at Caesars Sportsbook. He’s the leader at FanDuel, where his odds on Monday morning were +100 with Stroud +200 and two others well back but tied at +1400 — USC quarterback Caleb Williams and Michigan running back Blake Corum.

When the month of October began, Stroud remained a firm No. 1 at most sportsbooks, +150 at BetMGM, +150 at FanDuel and +130 at Caesars.

Tennessee opened as 9-point underdogs to Georgia.

