HEET add former G2 rifler JACKZ to roster

Rifler Audric “JACKZ” Jug joined HEET on Wednesday shortly after departing G2.

JACKZ, 30, had been with G2 since November 2018. The Frenchman is replacing Lucas “Lucky” Chastang, who was benched earlier this week after being in the HEET’s active lineup for the past eight months.

“It is time for me to turn the international page of G2 and to return to my country of heart. I join a group that I know particularly well. The team has a huge potential to climb the ladder and be part of the best,” JACKZ said. “I’m looking forward to bringing my experience and my energy to this family to start this new adventure.”

HEET manager Vivien “GoY” Goyon welcomed JACKZ with open arms.

“We are pleased to welcome JACKZ to the team,” GoY said. “He was at the base of the DBL PONEY project, and we are delighted to be able to, finally, re-work together. We are sure that his experience and qualities will help us to reach our goals more quickly.”

HEET COO Jasur “Jazz” Avizov noted the team needed to add JACKZ despite seeing progress over the last few months.

“Despite the results and evolution we have seen from the team in the first six months, when the opportunity to sign a player of JACKZ’s caliber and T1 experience, we understood that it was necessary to make the move and bring him,” Jazz said.

HEET’s roster consists of Frenchmen Alexandre “bodyy” Pianaro, Aurelien “afro” Drapier, Thomas “Djoko” Pavoni, Pierre “Ex3rcice” Bulinge and JACKZ. France’s Matthieu “matHEND” Roquigny is the team’s coach and Lucky remains benched.

