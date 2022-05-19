fbpx
Published May 19, 2022

Heat’s P.J. Tucker exits game with bruised knee

May 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) defends Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of game two of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Heat starting forward P.J. Tucker departed Miami’s Eastern Conference finals game against the Boston Celtics in the third quarter on Thursday due to a left knee contusion.

The Heat announced a short time later that the 37-year-old veteran wouldn’t return to Game 2 of the best-of-seven series.

Tucker had five points and four rebounds in 22 minutes before exiting.

Tucker contributed five points and six rebounds in 31 minutes during Miami’s 118-107 victory in Game 1 on Tuesday.

Miami also played without point guard Kyle Lowry (left hamstring strain) for the eighth time in the past 10 games.

–Field Level Media

