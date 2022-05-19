Heat’s P.J. Tucker exits game with bruised knee

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Heat starting forward P.J. Tucker departed Miami’s Eastern Conference finals game against the Boston Celtics in the third quarter on Thursday due to a left knee contusion.

The Heat announced a short time later that the 37-year-old veteran wouldn’t return to Game 2 of the best-of-seven series.

Tucker had five points and four rebounds in 22 minutes before exiting.

Tucker contributed five points and six rebounds in 31 minutes during Miami’s 118-107 victory in Game 1 on Tuesday.

Miami also played without point guard Kyle Lowry (left hamstring strain) for the eighth time in the past 10 games.

–Field Level Media