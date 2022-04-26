fbpx
Published April 26, 2022

Heat’s Jimmy Butler (knee) ruled out for Game 5 vs. Hawks

Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) on the bench against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been ruled out of Tuesday’s Game 5 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the visiting Atlanta Hawks because of right knee inflammation.

Butler, 32, erupted for 36 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals in the top-seeded Heat’s 110-86 win over the eighth-seeded Hawks on Sunday. The victory gave Miami a 3-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series.

A six-time All-Star, Butler is averaging 30.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists in the series.

–Field Level Media

