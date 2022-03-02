Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) out vs. Bucks

Feb 15, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) reacts after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry will miss Wednesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to personal reasons.

It will be the second straight game Lowry misses due to personal reasons. He also missed Monday’s 112-99 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

The 35-year-old Lowry is averaging 13.4 points, a club-best 7.9 assists as well as 4.6 rebounds in 48 games this season. It is his first campaign with Miami since being acquired from the Toronto Raptors in the offseason.

A six-time All-Star, Lowry missed nine games earlier this calendar year due to personal reasons.

The Heat own the best record (41-21) in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee (37-25) is in fourth place.

–Field Level Media