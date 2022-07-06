Heat officially re-sign C Dewayne Dedmon

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat officially re-signed center Dewayne Dedmon on Wednesday, with multiple media outlets reporting the deal to be worth $9 million over two years.

Dedmon appeared in 67 games (15 starts) last season for Miami, averaging 6.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 56.6 percent from the field. He also shot a career-high 40.4 percent from 3-point range.

The 7-footer will be entering his 10th season in the league. He spent time with the Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, San Antonio Spurs, Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings before joining the Heat during the 2020-21 season.

Dedmon, 32, is averaging 6.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 blocks across 477 career games (209 starts).

–Field Level Media