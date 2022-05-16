Heat G Kyle Lowry (hamstring) out for ECF Game 1 vs. Celtics

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat on Monday listed guard Kyle Lowry as out for Tuesday’s Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics.

Lowry has missed six of Miami’s 11 playoff games thus far with a nagging hamstring injury. He missed the first two games of the Heat’s semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers before returning for Games 3 and 4.

In those two games, he combined for six points on 3-for-14 shooting before missing Games 5 and 6. Miami won the series 4-2.

Lowry averaged 13.4 points, 7.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in 63 games (all starts) in the regular season, his first with Miami.

The Heat also listed four players as questionable for Tuesday’s Game 1 in Miami: Caleb Martin (sprained left ankle), Max Strus (strained right hamstring), PJ Tucker (strained right calf) and Gabe Vincent (strained left hamstring).

