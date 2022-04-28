fbpx
Published April 28, 2022

Heat, forward Jimmy Butler fined for obscene gesture

Apr 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (L) and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (R) sit on the bench during the first half in game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA fined Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler $15,000 for making an obscene gesture and fined the team the same amount for sharing it as a GIF on social media.

The incident occurred near the Heat bench with 1:43 left in the second quarter in Tuesday night’s Game 5 victory against the Atlanta Hawks.

Butler, 32, a six-time All-Star, was in street clothes for the game after being ruled out with right knee inflammation.

The Eastern Conference’s top-seeded Heat won the contest, 97-94, and the series, 4-1, to move on to the second round of the playoffs.

Butler averaged 30.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.8 steals during the first four games of the first-round series.

