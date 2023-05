Heat earn OT win over Tigers in NBA 2K League’s Tipoff

Credit: USA Today Sports Images

Ky “Ky” Johnson amassed 35 points and 10 assists to lead Heat Check Gaming to a 71-69 overtime victory over the Gen.G Tigers on Thursday in group play at the NBA 2K League’s 5v5 The Tipoff event.

Alex “Bsmoove” Reese gave the Heat a two-point lead by sinking a 3-pointer with 3.7 seconds left in OT. Gen.G’s Rafel “Crush” Davis missed a layup at the buzzer to seal the Heat’s win.

Bsmoove finished with 16 points, while teammate Kennedy “Sawc” Tauala Jr. contributed eight points and 15 rebounds. The Tigers got 21 points from Darjean “ReturnOfDJ” Henderson, 16 points and 10 assists from Jaiden “gallo” Frank plus 16 points from Crush.

In other Thursday action, the reigning 5v5 champion Bucks Gaming took their first defeat of the season, falling 68-48 to Warriors Gaming Squad.

The day’s matches saw Cavs Legion GC crush Magic Gaming 84-64, 76ers GC nip NetsGC 66-63, Grizz Gaming edge Kings Guard Gaming 61-60, Jazz Gaming squeeze past Mavs Gaming 54-53, Hornets Venom GT down Knicks Gaming 75-67, Pacers Gaming defeat Pistons GT 60-48, Blazer5 Gaming blitz Lakers Gaming 74-55 and Celtics Crossover Gaming down Raptors Uprising GC 66-55.

NBA 2K League 5v5 standings

Eastern Conference

1. NBL Oz Gaming, 2-0

T2. 76ers GC, 1-1

T2. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 1-1

T2. Gen.G Tigers, 1-1

T2. Heat Check Gaming, 1-1

T2. Knicks Gaming, 1-1

T2. Magic Gaming, 1-1

T2. NetsGC, 1-1

T2. Raptors Uprising GC, 1-1

T2. Wizards District Gaming, 1-1

T11. Grizz Gaming, 1-2

T11. Hornets Venom GT, 1-2

13. Hawks Talon GC, 0-2

Western Conference

T1. DUX Infinitos, 2-0

T1. T-Wolves Gaming, 2-0

T1. Warriors Gaming Squad, 2-0

T4. Blazer5 Gaming, 2-1

T4. Cavs Legion GC, 2-1

T4. Pacers Gaming, 2-1

T7. Bucks Gaming, 1-1

T7. Jazz Gaming, 1-1

T9. Lakers Gaming, 1-2

T9. Pistons GT, 1-2

11. Mavs Gaming, 0-2

12. Kings Guard Gaming, 0-3

–Field Level Media