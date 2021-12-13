Hearthstone 2021 World Championships features $200K grand prize

Hearthstone 2021 World Championship

The Hearthstone 2021 World Championship will take place Dec. 18-19 and feature eight players competing for the $200,000 grand prize.

The players will be facing off in the latest Hearthstone expansion, “Fractured in Alterac Valley,” with a total prize pool of $500,000.

The event will take place online beginning at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday. The format is 4,deck, best-of-5 Conquest with a ban.

Players

–Zhu “Tianming” Xinyu (China)

–Huang “Xiaobai” Dehui (Japan)

–Sato “Glory” Kenta (Japan)

–Wataru “Posesi” Ishibashi (Japan)

–Gabriel “Gaby” Jeanne (France)

–David “Frenetic” Neila Quinones (Spain)

–Kyle “McBanterFace” Spigelman (United States)

–Facundo “Nalguidan” Pruzzo (Argentina)

The casters will be TJ “Azumo” Sanders, Darroch “Darroch” Brown, Jia “Jia” Dee, Neil “Lorinda” Bond, Alex “Raven” Baguley and Simon “Sottle” Welch.

–Field Level Media