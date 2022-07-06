Hawks stay alive as NBA 2K League 5v5 Seed Weeks start

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Hawks Talon GC kept their NBA 2K League playoff hopes alive with a win on Tuesday, but Blazer5 Gaming were eliminated with a loss as 5v5 Seed Weeks got underway.

The Hawks handled Grizz Gaming 74-66, while Warriors Gaming Squad demolished Blazer5 118-86.

In Seed Weeks, the NBA 2K League teams are fighting to clinch playoff spots, or for those who miss that target, to gain positioning for The Ticket tournament. The last two postseason berths will go to the victorious teams in The Ticket.

Only three teams are already assured of playoff bids: 76ers GC and Wizards District Gaming from the Eastern Conference, and T-Wolves Gaming from the Western Conference.

In other Tuesday action, NetsGC nipped the Gen.G Tigers 65-61, the T-Wolves tipped Kings Guard Gaming 65-63, Jazz Gaming downed Bucks Gaming 62-55, the 76ers defeated Knicks Gaming 53-47, Cavs Legion GC dumped DUX Infinitos 67-59 and Raptors Uprising GC toppled Heat Check Gaming 81-69.

NBA 2K League 5v5 standings, with games played and points:

x-clinched playoff berth

EASTERN CONFERENCE

x-1. 76ers GC, 21, 14

x-2. Wizards District Gaming, 15, 12

3. Gen.G Tigers, 15, 10

4. Knicks Gaming, 16, 7

5. Heat Check Gaming, 17, 7

6. NetsGC, 12, 6

7. Raptors Uprising GC, 12, 6

8. Grizz Gaming, 13, 5

9. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 11, 4

10. Hawks Talon GC, 12, 4

11. Hornets Venom GT, 10, 3

12. Magic Gaming, 10, 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

x-1. T-Wolves Gaming, 18, 17

2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 15, 11

3. Lakers Gaming, 17, 10

4. Jazz Gaming, 13, 9

5. Bucks Gaming, 15, 7

6. Mavs Gaming, 15, 7

7. Kings Guard Gaming, 13, 6

8. DUX Infinitos, 12, 5

9. Pacers Gaming, 11, 3

10. Blazer5 Gaming, 11, 2

11. Pistons GT, 11, 2

12. Cavs Legion GC, 11, 2

–Field Level Media