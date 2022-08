Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks signed free agent guard Trent Forrest to a two-way contract on Monday.

Terms were not released.

Forrest, 24, has averaged 3.1 points in 90 career games (six starts) for the Utah Jazz (2020-22).

The Jazz signed Forrest as an undrafted free agent prior to the 2020-21 season.

–Field Level Media