Atlanta Hawks sign guard Malik Ellison

The Atlanta Hawks signed guard Malik Ellison, the son of former No. 1 overall pick Pervis Ellison, on Friday.

Contract terms were not announced.

The younger Ellison appeared in 40 games (14 starts) with the College Park Skyhawks during the 2021-22 NBA G League season, averaging 8.4 points and 5.0 rebounds in 24.9 minutes. He signed a 10-day contract with the Hawks on Dec. 25 but didn’t see any game action.

Ellison, 26, played in four summer league games in Las Vegas and two more in Salt Lake City for the Philadelphia 76ers. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 7.0 points and 3.8 rebounds over 19.1 minutes per game.

Ellison played collegiately at St. John’s (2015-17), Pitt (2018-19) and Hartford (2019-20).

