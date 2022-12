Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA fined Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic $25,000 on Friday for kicking a ball into the stands.

The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Hawks’ 108-107 home loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Bogdanovic finished that game with 14 points off the bench, including three 3-pointers.

Bogdanovic, 30, is averaging 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 12 games (three starts) this season, his third with Atlanta after three seasons with the Sacramento Kings.

–Field Level Media