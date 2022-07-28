HAVU add three players, coach to CS:GO team

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Finland’s HAVU Gaming revealed a new Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster Thursday with three new players and a new head coach.

Joining the all-Finnish lineup are Jesse “zehN” Linjala, Joonas “doto” Forss, Jarkko “spargo” Rahja and head coach Mikko “xartE” Valimaa.

Who would have thought pic.twitter.com/N4WFzuIINV — HAVU (@HAVUgaming) July 28, 2022

zehN was most recently with FunPlux Phoenix and previously played for HAVU in 2018-19. doto was with ENCE from 2020-22 following a previous stint with HAVU. spargo has played with KOVA Esports and Helsinki REDS.

The other active members of the HAVU lineup are Sami “xseveN” Laasanen and Jani “Aerial” Jussila. Over the past few weeks, the team has benched Olli “sLowi” Pitkanen, Otto “ottoNd” Sihvo and Joona “Sm1llee” Holmstrom.

The new-look HAVU lineup will debut at Assembly Summer 2022 next month in Finland.

–Field Level Media