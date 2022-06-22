Harrison Barnes trade to the Atlanta Hawks for John Collins reportedly a possibility

The Atlanta Hawks are apparently leaving no stone unturned in finding roster upgrades. Could that include a Harrison Barnes trade?

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, it’s becoming a real possibility leading up to Thursday evening’s draft.

Stein notes that the Hawks are weighing several scenarios as they look to trade star big man John Collins. Among then, Atlanta could move Collins to the Sacramento Kings for Harrison Barnes as the centerpieces in a potential trade.

Does a Harrison Barnes for John Collins trade even make sense?

The question now becomes value. In reality, Barnes could be seen as Collins’ equal. He’s also under a team-friendly deal that expires following the 2022-23 season. As for Collins, the star big man just finished up the first season of a five-year, $125 million contract.

Harrison Barnes stats (2021-22): 16.4 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 2.4 APG, 47% shooting, 39% 3-point, 15.7 PER

John Collins stats (2021-22): 16.2 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 53% shooting, 36% 3-point, 18.7 PER

Atlanta also has fellow veteran wings Bogdan Bogdanović and Danilo Gallinari on the roster. Both are high-priced and could be moved this summer. That doesn’t even take into account other perimeter options such as Kevin Huerter and De’Andre Hunter. Would Barnes even make sense?

From Sacramento’s perspective, it would be teaming Collins up with another talent offensive player in the frontcourt in the recently-acquired Domantas Sabonis. At issue here is the fact that both struggle defensively.

Given what players such as Christian Wood and Jerami Grant have netted in trades thus far during the young offseason, Sacramento’s selection at No. 4 in Thursday’s NBA draft seems to be off the table in any deal merely involving Barnes. Atlanta boasts the 16th selection and is said to be looking to move into the top-10.

Perhaps, the Hawks could offer up a young player and future first-round pick to make this worth Sacramento’s while. Then again, Collins’ contract is seen as less valuable than Barnes — potentially leading to Atlanta having to give up even more if it is hellbent on moving up to the fourth selection for someone like Purdue’s Jaden Ivey.

Something akin to the Hawks dealing John Collins, De’Andre Hunter, the 16th pick and a future first-round selection to Sacramento for Harrison Barnes, the fourth pick and cap fillers could move the needle.

Either way, the Kings’ decision is expected to come down to the wire Thursday night in the Big Apple. It’s a major storyline leading up to the 2022 NBA Draft.