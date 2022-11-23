Hanwha Life make statement by signing Kingen, Zeka

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

After a rough 2022, Hanwha Life Esports intend for things to be different next season after signing both Hwang “Kingen” Seong-hoon and Kim “Zeka” Geon-woo from 2022 League of Legends world champions DRX, BLIX.GG reported Wednesday.

Kingen and Zeka just helped DRX to a victory at Worlds by getting past T1 in the grand final at San Francisco.

In another move to boost their 2023 lineup, HLE also signed the team’s former AD carry Park “Viper” Do-hyeon, who will return to League of Legends Champions Korea after a two-year stint in League of Legends Pro League in China.

Kingen was named League of Legends World Championship MVP after DRX pulled off the 3-2 victory in the final over the favored T1.

In LCK play this past season, HLE finished 5-31 after going 2-16 through Summer Split. That was just one year removed from a run to Worlds where the team advanced to the quarterfinals.

DRX have now lost all five of starters from the championship lineup, with Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu joining DWG KIA on Wednesday.

–Field Level Media