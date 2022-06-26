Hangzhou Spark stay hot in Midseason Madness qualifying

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Hangzhou Spark swept the Shanghai Dragons on Sunday to record their seventh win in East Region play at the Overwatch League’s Midseason Madness qualifying competition.

Also on Sunday, the Los Angeles Valiant posted a 3-1 victory over the Guangzhou Charge.

Qualifying for the Midseason Madness tournament continues through July 10, with double-elimination bracket play the following week.

The Spark improved to 7-1 with a 3-0 win over the Dragons. They posted a 2-0 win on Oasis, a 2-1 victory on Midtown and a 2-1 triumph on Circuit Royal.

The Valiant had a tougher time of it on Sunday against the Charge. Los Angeles recorded a 2-0 win on Oasis before Guangzhou answered with a 1-0 victory on Midtown. The Valiant, however, responded with 1-0 triumphs on both Watchpoint: Gibraltar and Colosseo.

East action continues Friday with two matches:

Hangzhou Spark vs. Philadelphia Fusion

Chengdu Hunters vs. Guangzhou Charge

Overwatch League Midseason Madness standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock 9-0, +21, 10 points

2. Dallas Fuel, 7-3, +10, 9

3. Los Angeles Gladiators, 6-2, +12, 9

4. Houston Outlaws, 6-2, +9, 7

5. Atlanta Reign, 6-4, +5, 7

6. London Spitfire, 6-3, +4, 6

7. Florida Mayhem, 5-4, +5, 6

8. Toronto Defiant, 5-4, +1, 6

9. Washington Justice, 4-5, -1, 5

10. Boston Uprising, 2-6, -10, 2

11. Paris Eternal, 1-7, -15, 1

12. New York Excelsior, 1-8, -16, 1

13. Vancouver Titans, 0-10, -25, 0

East

1. Seoul Dynasty, 6-2, +10, 9 points

2. Hangzhou Spark, 7-1, +14, 8

3. Shanghai Dragons, 5-3, -2, 6

4. Philadelphia Fusion, 3-5, -1, 5

5. Los Angeles Valiant, 3-5, -2, 3

6. Chengdu Hunters, 3-5, -3, 3

7. Guangzhou Charge, 1-7, -16, 1

–Field Level Media