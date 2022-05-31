Handicapping the field of quarterbacks at ‘The Match VI’

Credit: Handout Photo-USA TODAY Sports

There will be no shortage of wagering possibilities when four top NFL quarterbacks take to the golf course in “The Match VI” on Wednesday from Las Vegas.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will team up with Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers to form one team. They will match up against Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

If experience matters, the Brady-Rodgers pairing seems to be the one to beat, and not because they have 39 seasons of combined NFL experience. The two also took part in “The Match IV” last July. Brady also played in a 2020 edition, making this his third time out.

That experience could go a long way in explaining how Brady/Rodgers are -175 favorites according to SportsBetting.ag, while Allen/Mahomes are +155. Brady/Rodgers are also -140 favorites to record the first birdie, over Allen/Mahomes (+100).

There are plenty of challenges ahead on the Wynn Golf Club just off the Las Vegas Strip, with an over/under of 3.5 balls to be hit into water hazards. A hole-in-one from any player carries +10000 odds.

At +5000 odds, down from +10000, is whether or not Brady has a wardrobe malfunction after he split his pants in the 2020 version of the event.

The event will be played over 12 holes in a “shamble” format, meaning that all four players play their second shot from the best tee shot. They play out their own ball the rest of the way from there. Odds are that Rodgers will see a fair share of his drives being used. Rodgers is +110 to hit the longest drive of the day, followed by Brady (+200), Mahomes (+400) and Allen (+700).

And since golf is not the day job of any of the four participating, there figure to be plenty of long putts. Who has the best odds of making a 30-footer with their putter? Rodgers again is the favorite at +275, followed by Brady (+300), Mahomes (+350) and Allen (+425).

But being the odds-on best player doesn’t necessarily guarantee a cool, calm and collected round. Rodgers also is the +150 favorite to be the first participant to use a “curse word,” while Brady is +200, Allen is +300 and Mahomes is +400.

–Field Level Media