Hand injury slows Patriots QB Cam Newton at practice

Published Caption: Patriots quarterback Cam Newton looks for a receiver in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. [The Providence Journal / Kris Craig] Original Caption: Patriots quarterback Cam Newton looks for a receiver in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. LEDE 2

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton appeared to injure his right hand during the voluntary organized team activity, according to multiple reports Friday.

The training staff reportedly examined Newton’s hand halfway through the session and the former MVP did not return.

First-round draft pick Mac Jones, third-year player Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer took repetitions in Newton’s place.

Newton, 32, re-signed with the team on a one-year deal in March after going 7-8 and passing for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his first season with New England in 2020.

The Patriots selected Jones with the 15th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Jones, 22, passed for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions while leading Alabama to a national championship last season.

Stidham, 24, was drafted in the fourth round out of Auburn in 2019. He has completed 24 of 48 passes for 270 yards with two touchdowns and four picks in eight games (zero starts) over the past two seasons.

Hoyer, 35, is eying his third stint with New England after playing with the club from 2009-11 and 2017-18.

–Field Level Media