Hand injury could sideline Suns’ Chris Paul after All-Star break

Feb 16, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) drives past Houston Rockets guard Dennis Schroeder at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

All-Star guard Chris Paul said he could miss some time for the Phoenix Suns due to a right hand injury.

Paul hurt his hand on Wednesday night when he hit it on the arm of Jae’Sean Tate when the Suns defeated the Houston Rockets.

No details have been disclosed from an MRI on Thursday in Los Angeles. Paul showed up Saturday in Cleveland at practice for the All-Star Game with his hand in a cast.

The 36-year-old didn’t say whether he’d skip Sunday’s All-Star Game or indicate how much time he could miss after the break.

The Suns have the NBA’s best record and a 6.5-game lead on the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference.

“We’re 48-10 and if we do miss some time I know the guys are going to hold it down,” Paul said, per ESPN. “There’s always going to be a frustration with injury. My hand surgeon is part of my family now.”

Paul has a history of hand and wrist injuries.

He continued: “I always want to play. When I felt that in my hand, I was mad for all types of reasons. Obviously we’re not going to (rush it). I’m going to try to heal as fast as physically possible. The second I’m able to play, I guarantee you I will be playing.”

Paul, a 12-time All-Star, has appeared in all 58 games this season for the Suns. He has averaged 14.9 points and 4.5 rebounds, while his 10.7 assists per game lead the league.

The Suns resume the regular season Thursday on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

–Field Level Media