Hall of Famer Charley Taylor dies at 80

Hall of Famer Charley Taylor, who shined for more than a decade with Washington during his NFL career, died Saturday at age 80.

Taylor played running back, split end and wide receiver during a standout career with Washington from 1964-77. He was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984.

“We are incredibly saddened to hear the news about the passing of the great Charley Taylor,” Washington owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said in a team statement. “Charley is a member of the Washington Ring of Fame and one of the most decorated players in franchise history.

“He retired as the NFL’s all-time leader in receptions and holds our franchise record for total touchdowns. His achievements were recognized by the entire NFL community with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984. He represented the organization with excellence and class over three decades as a player and coach. Charley was a great man and will be sorely missed by all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Patricia and the entire Taylor family during this time.”

Taylor tallied 10,598 yards from scrimmage and 90 touchdowns during his career. He had 649 catches for 9,110 yards and 79 receiving touchdowns, and he added 442 carries for 1,448 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

During his career, Taylor earned eight Pro Bowl selections.

“As a kid who loved football, I watched the Washington teams of the 1970s compete at a high level and quickly became a fan of the player wearing No. 42. He seemed to make everything look so easy,” Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said. “Charley was never a man of many words, and in his brief Enshrinement speech, he didn’t say much about the game. He mentioned God several times. He thanked God for his good fortunes and he expressed his deep belief in God.

“We extend our thoughts and prayers to Charley’s wife, Pat, and the entire family and take comfort that their faith will help see them through this difficult time. The Hall of Fame will guard Charley’s legacy forever. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in his memory.”

–Field Level Media