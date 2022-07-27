Hall of Fame reveals Coaching/Contributor, Senior finalists

Credit: Tom Lynn / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Don Coryell, Mike Holmgren and Mike Shanahan are among the 12 Coach/Contributor finalists for the Class of 2023, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday.

The Hall of Fame also announced its 12 finalists for Seniors, and that list includes quarterback Ken Anderson, linebacker Randy Gradishar and offensive lineman Bob Kuechenberg.

Coryell has been one of 15 overall finalists six times, the most recent occasion in 2020. He was known for his revolutionary “Air Coryell” offenses and compiled a 114-89-1 record over 14 seasons while coaching the St. Louis Cardinals (1973-77) and San Diego Chargers (1978-86).

Holmgren went 174-122 in 17 seasons with the Green Bay Packers (1992-98) and Seattle Seahawks (1999-2008), winning a Super Bowl with the Packers in the 1996 season.

Shanahan won two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos (1997, 1998) and went 178-144 in 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Raiders (1988-89), Broncos (1995-2008) and Washington (2010-13).

The other Coach/Contributor finalists are television icon Roone Arledge; front office executives Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Art Rooney Jr., and John Wooten; owners Robert Kraft and Art Modell; and coaches Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves and Clark Shaughnessy.

Among Seniors, Anderson was NFL MVP in 1981 and a four-time Pro Bowl selection while playing for the Cincinnati Bengals from 1971-86.

Gradishar was the leader of Denver’s famed “Orange Crush Defense” and was a seven-time Pro Bowler in 10 seasons (1974-83) with the Broncos.

Kuechenberg was part of the famed unbeaten Miami Dolphins’ squad in 1972 and was a six-time Pro Bowler during 14 seasons (1970-83) with the franchise.

The other Senior finalists are linebackers Maxie Baughan, Chuck Howley and Tommy Nobis; cornerbacks Eddie Meador, Ken Riley and Everson Walls; defensive lineman Joe Klecko, receiver Sterling Sharpe and running back/defensive back Cecil Isbell.

The Seniors committee will meet Aug. 16 and decide on three players for consideration by the full 49-person Selection Committee in early 2023.

The Coach/Contributor Committee will meet Aug. 23 and decide on one coach or contributor to be considered by the Selection Committee.

