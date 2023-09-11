Habs F Cole Caufield: Shoulder ‘100 percent’ ahead of camp

Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens standout forward Cole Caufield told reporters Monday that he will start training camp on time this fall after undergoing surgery for a torn labrum.

Speaking at the Canadiens’ charity golf tournament, Caufield offered a positive update on his shoulder, which was surgically repaired Feb. 1 amid a lost season for Montreal.

“It feels better than it did before, I can tell you that,” Caufield said of his shoulder, “so I’m really excited, ready to go, and it feels 100 percent.”

The Canadiens gave their budding star an eight-year contract extension worth $62.8 million in June. The 2019 first-round pick (15th overall) had a career-high 26 goals to go with 10 assists through 46 games last season before being sidelined due to his shoulder.

“It’s been a long time off, not playing with the guys, not being around, but it creates more excitement,” Caufield said. “I’m looking forward to the start of the season.”

Montreal finished last in the Atlantic Division at 31-45-6 (68 points) amid injuries to Caufield and other key players.

According to NHL.com, Caufield has joined a group of more than 40 Canadiens players who have been working out at the team’s practice facility in the weeks before the official start of training camp.

–Field Level Media