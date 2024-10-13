Haason Reddick’s contract holdout from New York Jets takes another weird turn

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Despite starting all 18 games last season, the Philadelphia Eagles traded sack master Haason Reddick to the New York Jets in exchange for a conditional third-round pick in April. Just over four months later, the 30-year-old requested a trade from the Jets after failing to reach a new contract agreement.

He has not reported to any of the team’s practices, which means he has missed all of the Jets’ games too. Recently, Reddick’s agency, CAA, decided to fire him after growing tired of trying to mend fences. Now, there’s another interesting update in Reddick’s ongoing battle with the Jets.

New York Jets reportedly tried making good with Haason Reddick

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Haason Reddick’s holdout from the New York Jets now stretches into Week 6 of the regular season. But the team’s front office reportedly made a concerted effort to end these shenanigans long ago.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets made Reddick a contract offer that would have made up for the millions in fines he’s accrued during his ongoing holdout. Not only would he have been able to essentially erase the fines, the Jets also included a raise that would have allowed him to earn more than his current $14.2 million salary.

However, for whatever reason, Reddick declined the Jets’ offer. He reportedly wants a multi-year extension that makes him one of the highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL. Of course, Reddick’s chances to earn such an enticing payday don’t increase with him on the sideline, where he’s not getting any younger.

Reddick must report to the Jets by Week 13 to receive credit for an accrued season. If not, he’ll just return to the same exact scenario in 2025, under the same exact contract terms, only now he’ll be a year older, and a year removed from playing in the NFL.

