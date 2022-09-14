Gunnar Henderson carries Orioles past Nationals

Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Gunnar Henderson hammered a two-run triple and scored on the play during a game-turning sequence in the seventh inning as the visiting Baltimore Orioles pulled out a 6-2 victory against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.

The Orioles posted four runs in the inning, capped by Jorge Mateo’s solo home run.

Henderson, batting in the No. 8 spot in the order, drove in four runs — the final of those on an eighth-inning double. That’s nearly half of the recently promoted rookie’s nine RBIs this season.

Baltimore (75-67) swept the two-game set and ended up winning three of four meetings with Washington (49-94) this year.

Riley Adams and Luke Voit hit solo home runs for the Nationals, who’ve lost five straight.

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin cruised through six innings, allowing only one run on four hits without issuing a walk.

Mason Thompson (1-1) was summoned to begin the seventh and it didn’t go well. Baltimore’s Jesus Aguilar and Cedric Mullins both singled before Henderson came through. Mateo then hit his 13th homer — all before the first out of the inning.

Thomas faced six batters and notched just one out.

Austin Voth (5-2) was the winning pitcher with one inning of relief against his former team. He began the season with Washington.

The Orioles began the scoring on Henderson’s bases-loaded groundout in the second inning.

Washington went ahead courtesy of the pair of home runs. Adams, a catcher who hadn’t been in the starting lineup since Saturday, tied it in the third, and Voit put the Nationals on top in the fourth. Adams’ homer was his first since May 28.

Baltimore starter Tyler Wells lasted four innings, with the homers being the only hits he allowed. The Orioles then turned to a string of relievers. By the end, six pitchers combined on a four-hitter.

Adams had two of Washington’s hits.

–Field Level Media