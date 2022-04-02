Guerrillas post two losers-bracket wins at CDL Major 2

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Guerrillas won twice Friday to stay alive in the losers bracket of the Call of Duty Major 2.

The Guerrillas beat the Toronto Ultra 3-1 before sweeping the London Royal Ravens 3-0. The Ravens began the day with a 3-1 victory over the Paris Legion.

In other Friday losers-bracket action, OpTic Texas topped the Minnesota Rokkr 3-1, and the Los Angeles Thieves rallied past the New York Subliners 3-2. The Thieves and OpTic will square off in a losers-bracket, second-round match on Saturday.

The two winners-bracket, second-round matches are also set for Saturday: the Seattle Surge vs. the Atlanta FaZe, and the Florida Mutineers vs. the Boston Breach.

All matches in the double-elimination major event are best-of-five until the grand final on Sunday, which will be best-of-nine. The winning team will receive 65 Call of Duty League points, and the runner-up will get 50 points.

The Guerrillas downed the Royal Ravens 250-221 on Berlin Hardpoint, 6-0 on Tuscan Search and Destroy and 3-2 on Gavutu Control.

In their earlier match, the Guerrillas took Tuscan Hardpoint 250-241 before the Ultra captured Tuscan Search and Destroy 6-5. Los Angeles sealed the match by claiming Tuscan Control 3-2 and Berlin Hardpoint 250-142.

London defeated Paris 250-198 on Berlin Hardpoint and 6-4 on Bocage Search and Destroy ahead of the Legion’s 3-2 win on Gavutu Control. The Royal Ravens sealed the series with a 250-248 victory on Tuscan Hardpoint.

Texas’ 250-144 win on Gavutu Hardpoint was offset by Minnesota’s 6-4 victory on Desert Siege Search and Destroy. OpTic captured the next two maps, 3-2 on Tuscan Control and 250-163 on Berlin Hardpoint.

The Subliners appeared to be in charge when they won Berlin Hardpoint 250-188 and Desert Siege Search and Destroy 6-5. However, the Thieves came back to grab Tuscan Control 3-2, Tuscan Hardpoint 250-211 and Tuscan Search and Destroy 6-4.

Call of Duty League Major 2 point distribution

1. 65 CDL points

2. 50 CDL points

3. 40 CDL points

4. 30 CDL points

5-6. 20 CDL points

7-8. 10 CDL points

9-12. Minnesota Rokkr, New York Subliners, Paris Legion, Toronto Ultra — no CDL points

–Field Level Media