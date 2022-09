Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Guardians recalled left-hander Konnor Pilkington from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.

Pilkington, 24, is 1-2 with a 4.17 ERA in 12 games (nine starts) this season with Cleveland.

Right-hander Xzavion Curry was optioned to Columbus in a corresponding transaction.

Curry, 24, is 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA in two starts for the Guardians.

Curry allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and five walks in 4 1/3 innings in Saturday’s 4-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners.

