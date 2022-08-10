Guardians edge Tigers 3-2 for fourth straight win

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Steven Kwan and Andres Gimenez each had two hits and scored a run as the Cleveland Guardians won their fourth straight by edging the host Detroit Tigers 3-2 on Wednesday.

Will Benson notched his first major league RBI, while Cleveland pitchers recorded 14 strikeouts. Bryan Shaw (5-2) pitched an inning of scoreless relief and was credited with the win. Emmanuel Clase collected his 26th save.

Cleveland starter Aaron Civale, who was making his first start since July 13, gave up two runs and three hits in four innings. He was on the 15-day injured list with a ligament strain and right wrist inflammation.

Riley Greene had two hits and scored a run for Detroit. Kerry Carpenter went 0-for-4 and struck out three times in his major league debut.

Detroit starter Drew Hutchison (1-6) gave up three runs and eight hits in five innings.

The Guardians scored a first-inning run when Kwan tripled to right field and scored on Jose Ramirez’s one-out single.

Cleveland added to its lead in the second. Gimenez led off with a bunt single, stole second, moved to third on a flyout and scored on Benson’s single. Austin Hedges’ single put runners on the corners and Myles Straw’s fielder’s choice grounder brought in Benson for a 3-0 advantage.

Detroit cut the Guardians’ lead to one in the fourth. Greene led off with a double, the first batter to reach base against Civale. Javier Baez was hit by a pitch with one out and Harold Castro followed with an RBI single. Eric Haase ripped a double to bring home Baez before Civale set down the next two batters.

With Sam Hentges on the mound, the Tigers put runners on the corners with no outs in the fifth. Greene hit into a fielder’s choice, as Jonathan Schoop was thrown out at home. After a strikeout, Nick Sandlin induced Baez to hit into a fielder’s choice.

The Tigers loaded the bases with one out in the eighth against James Karinchak on singles by Greene and Castro, sandwiching a hit by pitch. Karinchak then struck out Haase and Carpenter to end the inning.

–Field Level Media