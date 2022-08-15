Guardians call up RHP Xzavion Curry for MLB debut

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cleveland Guardians will call up pitcher Xzavion Curry, according to manager Terry Francona, and the right-hander will make his major league debut in the second game of Monday’s doubleheader against the visiting Detroit Tigers.

Curry will be the Guardians’ 27th player for the doubleheader, although right-hander Jake Jewell was designated for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man roster.

In other Guardians moves, after missing a weekend road series against the Toronto Blue Jays, right-hander James Karinchak was activated off the restricted list, while right-hander Peyton Battenfield was optioned to Triple-A Columbus.

Curry, 24, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Guardians in 2019 and is a combined 8-4 with a 3.48 ERA in 19 appearances (17 starts) at the Double-A and Triple-A levels this season.

Jewell, 29, did not pitch for the Guardians after he was signed as a free agent in March.

Karinchak, 26, has a 1.72 ERA in 14 relief appearances for the Guardians this season, while Battenfield, 25, did not appear in a game after getting called up to the major leagues for the first time.

