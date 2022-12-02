Grizzlies withstand late charge to win ninth-straight home game over 76ers

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant scored 28 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 as the Memphis Grizzlies withstood a late charge to beat the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 117-109 on Friday.

Dillon Brooks had 17 points for Memphis, which led by as many as 18 early in the fourth quarter. Santi Aldama had 13 points, Brandon Clarke added 10, and Steven Adams tallied nine points and 16 rebounds.

Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, while Tobias Harris added 21 points and 11 rebounds. Shake Milton scored 17 points and De’Anthony Melton had 13.

Memphis has won nine straight home matchups against Philadelphia, which used a 14-6 run to pull within 111-106 with 3:01 remaining.

The Grizzlies regained control with four straight points and secured the victory in dramatic fashion when Jackson blocked Embiid’s dunk attempt with 25 seconds left.

The Sixers have lost two straight following a three-game winning streak. Harris finished 5 of 6 from 3-point range but was held scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Philadelphia carried a 30-29 lead into the second quarter, but quickly fell behind when Memphis opened with a 13-2 run.

Morant scored 20 points on 9 of 18 shooting in the first half to pace the Grizzlies, who led 64-54 at the break. Embiid and Harris had a combined 31 points for the Sixers.

Memphis held a 92-76 advantage after closing the third quarter on a 10-2 run.

Jackson finished with nine rebounds and four blocks for the Grizzlies, who improved to 8-2 at home. Adams had six assists, three steals and three blocks while battling Embiid near the basket for much of the contest.

After committing a season-high 27 turnovers in Wednesday’s 109-101 to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Grizzlies had 12 against the Sixers.

Philadelphia starters James Harden and Tyrese Maxey remained out with injuries. Harden (right foot tendon strain) is targeting a return on Monday against the Houston Rockets.

