Grizzlies star Ja Morant (knee) ruled out for Game 4

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will miss Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals Monday night against the host Golden State Warriors.

Shortly after he became an official scratch, Morant took to Twitter to express his frustration.

– God wouldn't put something hard in your life if he thought you weren't strong enough to get thru it ?? — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) May 10, 2022

Morant was listed as doubtful entering the day after suffering an apparent right knee injury near the end of Game 3 on Saturday. Amid an already chippy series, Golden State guard Jordan Poole came under scrutiny for grabbing Morant’s knee while they both went for a loose ball.

According to multiple media outlets, there will be no discipline handed down for the play.

After the Grizzlies’ shootaround Monday afternoon, Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant had undergone an MRI but declined to share more about his status. Reporters at the shootaround noted that Morant was visibly limping.

Morant averaged 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game in his third season on his way to winning the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award. He is averaging 38.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists through the first three games of the semifinals.

The second-seeded Grizzlies trail the third-seeded Warriors 2-1 in the best-of-seven series entering Monday.

–Field Level Media