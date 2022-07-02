Grizzlies sign first-round picks Jake LaRavia, David Roddy

Credit: Dawson Powers-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies signed first-round draft picks Jake LaRavia and David Roddy to multi-year contracts on Saturday.

Terms of the deal for both forwards were not disclosed.

LaRavia, 21, was selected 19th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Grizzlies, who acquired that pick in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He earned All-ACC Second Team honors after averaging 14.6 points and 6.6 rebounds in 33 games last season at Wake Forest.

Roddy, 21, was acquired by Memphis with the No. 23 overall pick following a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers. He was named the 2021-22 Mountain West Player of the Year after averaging 19.2 points and 7.5 boards in 31 games at Colorado State.

Also on Saturday, the Grizzlies signed wing Vince Williams Jr. and forward/center Kenneth Lofton Jr. to two-way contracts. Terms were not disclosed.

–Field Level Media