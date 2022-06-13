fbpx
Published June 13, 2022

Grizzlies sign coach Taylor Jenkins to multi-year extension

May 9, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins claps after the game during the second quarter of game four of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies signed coach Taylor Jenkins to a multi-year extension on Monday. Terms were not disclosed.

Jenkins, 37, was runner-up for 2021-22 NBA Coach of the Year honors after leading Memphis to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies have improved from 34 to 38 to 56 wins in his three seasons on the bench. The 56-26 record in 2021-22 matched the 2012-13 squad for the best record in franchise history.

“Taylor has done an outstanding job leading our team and this extension is well-deserved,” general manager Zachary Kleiman said in a news release. “The year-over-year progress under Taylor speaks for itself, but his growth-oriented, selfless and competitive approach has been a driving force in the establishment of a sustainable culture. We have full confidence that Taylor will steer us to Memphis’ first championship.”

Overall, Jenkins is 128-99 in the regular season and 7-10 in the postseason with Memphis. The Grizzlies lost to the Golden State Warriors in this year’s Western Conference semifinals.

–Field Level Media

