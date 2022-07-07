Grizzlies guard John Konchar inks 3-year, $19M extension

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar has agreed to a three-year, $19 million contract extension, his agent confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

Agent George Langberg said the deal runs through the 2026-27 campaign. Konchar has two seasons left on his contract.

Konchar, 26, averaged 4.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 72 games (seven starts) in 2021-22 for a Grizzlies team that posted the second-best record in the Western Conference at 56-26.

Undrafted in 2019 out of Purdue-Fort Wayne, Konchar has averaged 4.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 134 games (seven starts) over three seasons with Memphis. He is a 40.6-percent shooter from 3-point range.

