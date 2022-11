Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane was fined $15,000 on Thursday for kicking the ball into the stands earlier this week.

The incident occurred in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies’ 109-106 loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday in Memphis. Bane, playing defense, first deflected the ball out of bounds before giving it a tap into the first few rows.

The 24-year-old Bane scored 19 points in the game, with five rebounds and five assists.

–Field Level Media