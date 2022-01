Jan 6, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles head coach Taylor Jenkins gives direction during the first half against the Detroit Pistons at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins entered the COVID-19 protocol Saturday.

He is the 14th NBA head coach to spend time in the health and safety protocol this season.

Assistant coach Brad Jones took over Jenkins’ duties for Saturday afternoon’s game against the host Los Angeles Clippers.

Jenkins, 37, is in his third season with the Grizzlies. He was named the Western Conference Coach of the Month for December 2021.

–Field Level Media