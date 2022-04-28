Grizzlies center Steven Adams placed in health and safety protocol

Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams will miss Friday’s Game 6 against the host Minnesota Timberwolves after entering the COVID-19 health and safety protocol on Thursday.

Adams, 28, played 24 minutes in Game 1 before seeing his playing time cut back as Memphis utilized smaller lineups. He saw no action in Games 3 and 5 and played three minutes in Game 2 and four minutes in Game 4.

In the regular season, Adams averaged 6.9 points and a career-high 10 rebounds per game. He saw action in 76 games (75 starts) in his first season in Memphis.

Adams played his first seven seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder and one with the New Orleans Pelicans before being traded to the Grizzlies last offseason.

Memphis also listed rookie forward Ziaire Williams (knee) as doubtful. Williams is averaging 5.6 points off the bench in the series.

The Grizzlies hold a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference series.

–Field Level Media