Greg Norman: PGA Tour trying to ‘destroy’ LIV

LIV Golf Series CEO and commissioner Greg Norman said he’s not interested in a truce with the PGA Tour, which he accused of trying to destroy the upstart series.

Norman made the comments in an interview with The Australian this week.

“This notion we’re trying to destroy tours is not true. The PGA Tour is trying to destroy us, it’s as simple as that,” Norman told The Australian.

Further, Norman said he’s done with outreach efforts with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan after being rebuffed several times.

“We have no interest in sitting down with them, to be honest with you, because our product is working,” Norman said in the interview.

Financially backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, LIV has lured more than two dozen players from the PGA Tour, including Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

Norman said Wednesday that there’s a bidding war for LIV’s television rights.

“We’re talking to four different networks — and live conversations where offers are being put on the table,” Norman told ESPN 1000 Chicago. “Because (the networks) can see the value of our product, they can see what we’re delivering.”

LIV will hold its fifth event of its inaugural season this week near Chicago.

