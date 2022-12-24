Greg Joseph’s last-second 61-yard FG lifts Vikings over Giants

Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Joseph hit a 61-yard field goal as time expired to lead the Minnesota Vikings to a 27-24 home win over the New York Giants on Saturday.

Kirk Cousins went 34-of-48 passing for 299 yards and three touchdowns, Justin Jefferson caught 12 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown, and T.J. Hockenson caught 13 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns for Minnesota (12-3).

Daniel Jones went 30-of-42 passing for 334 yards in defeat for the Giants (8-6-1).

Taking over from its 25-yard line with 3:00 remaining and trailing 24-16, the Giants marched down the field and cut Minnesota’s lead to 24-22 on a 27-yard touchdown run by Saquon Barkley with 2:01 remaining, a play that happened on a fourth-and-2.

Jones then hit Daniel Bellinger in the back of the end zone for the 2-point conversion that tied the game at 24-24.

Minnesota then drove to the New York 42-yard line and spiked the ball with four seconds remaining to set up Joseph’s attempt.

Trailing 13-10, the Vikings mounted a 12-play, 75-yard drive and took a 17-13 lead with 14:12 remaining on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Hockenson.

The Giants cut Minnesota’s lead to 17-16 with 6:24 left after a 55-yard field goal by Graham Gano.

Facing a fourth-and-4 from its own 31-yard line with 4:10 remaining, the Giants elected to punt, but it was blocked by Minnesota’s Josh Metullus, which gave the Vikings the ball at the New York 29-yard line.

Five plays later, Cousins hit Jefferson on a 17-yard touchdown pass that gave Minnesota a 24-16 lead with 3:00 remaining.

Minnesota led 10-7 at halftime, but Gano hit back-to-back 48-yard field goals to give New York a 13-10 lead with 4:31 left in the third quarter.

–Field Level Media