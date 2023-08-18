Green Bay Packers GM puts an end to talk of trading star player

Rumors were swirling around the Green Bay Packers earlier this week indicating that star left tackle David Bakhtiari could be on the trade block.

In fact, the Pro Bowler was linked to his former teammate Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. A deal never really made sense from Green Bay’s perspective with Bakhtiari slated to protect young quarterback Jordan Love’s blindside.

Packers’ general manager Brian Gutekunst discussed these rumors on Friday. In the process, he put an immediate end to them.

“First of all, we’re not going to trade David. So just get that out of the way,” Gutekunst said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press Gazette.

At 31 years old and coming off multiple injury-plagued seasons, Bakhtiari might not fit into the Packers’ long-term plans. He’s missed 22 of a possible 34 games over the past two seasons with a knee injury.

Despite this, Green Bay is in a position in which it has to do everything possible to help Love succeed under center as he replaces the aforementioned Rodgers. Love is slated to become just the Packers’ third full-time starting quarterback since all the way back in 1991. Green Bay has a lot invested in the success of the former first-round pick.

A fourth-round pick out of Colorado back in 2014, Bakhtiari has earned three Pro Bowl trips and two All-Pro honors during his time in Green Bay. He’s currently playing under a four-year, $92 million contract and is slated to become a free agent after the 2024 season.

Green Bay does have a younger player in Elgton Jenkins who has succeeded in Bakhtiari’s stead when the veteran has been sidelined. Perhaps, moving off the veteran after the 2023 season could be in the cards. Rightfully so, it’s just not going to happen ahead of Week 1.