Controversial non-call leads to Green Bay Packers touchdown against Detroit Lions

The Green Bay Packers were looking to make it a one-score game late in the third quarter of their home outing against the Detroit Lions Thursday night.

Young quarterback Jordan Love rushed to the line in order to get one final play off before the end of the third quarter. He ended up hitting rookie wide receiver Jayden Reed on a 44-yard completion. It was a great pass-and-catch.

But it should not have counted. The play clock had hit zero well before Josh Myers snapped the ball. It wasn’t even close.

Here's a look at the "official" clock for those who don't think the Amazon clock is good enough.



Packers got away with it….. and we have a ballgame.pic.twitter.com/Ih38vF1wZp https://t.co/9pKvF7j0oD — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 29, 2023

The still made it clear.

Even the Amazon Prime broadcast crew, including former NFL official Terry McAulay, concluded that the clock ran out.

This just is not acceptable.

Green Bay would go on and fail in its two-point conversion attempt to keep it a two-score game at 27-17. But this could end up playing a major role in the outcome of the game.

